On this day ...
FEBRUARY 17, 1941 — Joe Louis knocked out Gus Dorazio in the second round to defend his world heavyweight title.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Sun Devil Winter Classic, 7 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho at WAC Swimming Championships, 6 p.m. at St. George, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Troy at Deary, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Prairie vs. Rimrock, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament at Columbia High School, Nampa
Lapwai vs. Murtaugh, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament at Columbia High School, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Richfield, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Clarkston/Pullman at Cheney, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
G-League — G League Ignite vs. Erie Bayhawks, noon, ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona State at USC, 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Utah State at Boise State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — The Australian Open, doubles match, 4 p.m., Tennis; WTA: The Australian Open, semifinals, 7 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2; Phillip Island Trophy, semifinals, 7 p.m., Tennis
NHL — Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Houston at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Miami at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime