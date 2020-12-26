On this day ...
DECEMBER 26, 1908 — Jack Johnson became the first Black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at Leicester City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Chelsea at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Newcastle United at Manchester City, noon, NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — Houston at Central Florida, 10 a.m., ABC; Kentucky at Louiville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Ohio State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1; Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 1 p.m., CBS.
College football — First Responder Bowl, Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 12:30 p.m., ABC; LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Fox vs. Hernandez, 3 p.m., FS1; Morrell Jr. vs. Gavronski, 5 p.m., Fox.