On this day ...
DECEMBER 30, 1973 — The Miami Dolphins, behind 266 yards rushing, beat the Oakland Raiders 27-10 for an unprecedented third consecutive AFC title.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston JV vs. Annie Wright, 10 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Grangeville vs. Kellogg, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School
Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Lewiston vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman vs. Northwest Christian, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Asotin vs. Newport, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Troy vs. College Place, 2:30 p.m. in Christmas Classic consolation game at DeSales
Kamiah at New Plymouth, 1:30 p.m. in New Plymouth Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Soda Springs, 8:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School
Richland vs. Lapwai, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Lewiston vs. Post Falls, 2:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center
Asotin vs. Lakeland, noon in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Medical Lake, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Pullman vs, Colville, 6:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Troy vs. College Place, 4 p.m. in Christmas Classic championship at DeSales
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Colfax, Potlatch at Pomeroy Christmas Tournament, 10 a.m.
Clarkston at Freeman Winter Classic, 10 a.m. in Rockford
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston vs. Post Falls, 2:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
Women’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, noon, ESPN; The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m., ESPN; The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Burnley at Manchester United, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Michigan at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT