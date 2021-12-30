On this day ...

DECEMBER 30, 1973 — The Miami Dolphins, behind 266 yards rushing, beat the Oakland Raiders 27-10 for an unprecedented third consecutive AFC title.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston JV vs. Annie Wright, 10 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center

Grangeville vs. Kellogg, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School

Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center

Lewiston vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center

Pullman vs. Northwest Christian, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley

Asotin vs. Newport, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley

Troy vs. College Place, 2:30 p.m. in Christmas Classic consolation game at DeSales

Kamiah at New Plymouth, 1:30 p.m. in New Plymouth Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grangeville vs. Soda Springs, 8:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center

Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School

Richland vs. Lapwai, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center

Lewiston vs. Post Falls, 2:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center

Asotin vs. Lakeland, noon in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley

Colfax vs. Medical Lake, 8 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley

Pullman vs, Colville, 6:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley

Troy vs. College Place, 4 p.m. in Christmas Classic championship at DeSales

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Colfax, Potlatch at Pomeroy Christmas Tournament, 10 a.m.

Clarkston at Freeman Winter Classic, 10 a.m. in Rockford

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school girls basketball — Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston vs. Post Falls, 2:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)

High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)

Women’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

College football — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, noon, ESPN; The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m., ESPN; The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Burnley at Manchester United, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s college basketball — Michigan at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12

NHL — Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Tags