On this day ...
JUNE 3, 1992 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan scored a record 35 points, including a record six 3-pointers, in the first half as the Bulls beat Portland 122-89 in the opening game of the NBA Finals. Jordan finishes with 39 points and Chicago is only two points shy of the largest victory margin in the finals.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Liga FPD: Jicaral Sercoba at Deportivo Saprissa, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 12, 7 p.m., NBCSN
KBO Baseball — Lotte at Kia, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN