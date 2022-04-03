On this day ...
APRIL 3, 1989 — Michigan beat Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA basketball championship. Rumeal Robinson hit two free throws with three seconds left for the Wolverines. It was the first time a first-year coach, Steve Fisher, won the national title.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 11 a.m.
Utah at Washington State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Dallas at Milwaukee, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Utah at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College softball — Illinois at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Utah at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Swimming — The Open Water Nationals: championships, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA: The USBC Masters, 10 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
College baseball — Texas at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ESPN; Pepperdine at Gonzaga, noon, SWX
NBA — Dallas at Milwaukee, 10 a.m., ABC; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP final, WTA doubles final, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — 3X3U National Championship: day 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; HBCU All-Star game, 1 p.m., CBS
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 1 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Men’s lacrosse — MLR: Houston at Austin, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: South Carolina vs. UConn, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Chambers Bay Invitational, 8 a.m. in University Place, Wash.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Cowgirl Desert Classic, 7:30 a.m. in Maricopa, Ariz.
Washington State at Silverado Showdown, 7:45 a.m. in Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clarkston at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy (2), 4 p.m.
Genesee at Orofino, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Troy at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
Orofino JV at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
Lewiston JV at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pomeroy at Red Wolf Golf Club, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Charleston-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
MLB spring training — Arizona vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., TBS, TNT and tru