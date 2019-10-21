On this day ...
OCTOBER 21, 1972 — The Buffalo Braves were held to a record-low four points in the third quarter of a 91-63 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Idaho 1A Division I Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Lapwai vs. Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie vs. Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.
Idaho 1A Division II Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Nezperce vs. Logos, 6:30 p.m.; Kendrick vs. Deary, 8 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP, The Swiss Indoors Basel and The Vienna Open early rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS; WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at Sheffield United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
NFL football — New England at N.Y. Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN