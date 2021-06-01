On this day ...

June 1, 1925 — Lou Gehrig batted for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaced Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecutive games.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NAIA World Series, Harris Field — Lewis-Clark State vs. Southeastern, 11 a.m.; Faulkner vs. IU Southeast, 3 p.m.; Georgia Gwinnett vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Pullman at North Central, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at North Central, 5:30 p.m.

Colfax at Asotin, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

North Central, Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Clarkston, 6 p.m.

Pullman at Lewis and Clark double dual, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NAIA World Series — Lewis-Clark State vs. Southeastern, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Georgia Gwinnett vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — French Open, 2 a.m., Tennis Channel.

Men’s golf — NCAA Championship, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC.

NAIA World Series, three games starting at 11 a.m., SWX

MLB — White Sox at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1; Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.

NBA playoffs — Boston at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Lakers at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT;

NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Men’s soccer — Copa Do Brasil, Vasco de Gama at Boavista, 5:30 p.m., FS2.

WNBA — Phoenix at Chicago, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Horse racing — NYRA, Belmont Stakes Draw, 8:30 p.m., FS2.

