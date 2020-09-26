On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 26, 2000 — At the Sydney Olympics, the U.S. softball team edged Japan 2-1 in extra innings to win its second consecutive gold medal.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lewiston at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at St. Maries, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Grangeville at Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Orofino at St. Maries, noon

Lewiston at Sandpoint, 1:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Grangeville at Timberlake, noon

Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Moscow in virtual meet at 5 p.m. at UI Swim Center

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, noon, NBC

College football — UCF at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ABC; Kansas State at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa State at TCU, 10:30 a.m., FS1; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Mississippi State at LSU, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Texas at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Army at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Alabama at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPN; Florida State at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Troy at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Chicago at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS

Rugby — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, semifinal, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway, 2 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest and MLB Network; Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC 253 Prelims: undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN

NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 5, 5 p.m., NBC

NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 6 p.m., TNT

KBO baseball — Kiwoom at Doosan, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2

SUNDAY

Tennis — ATP/WTA: French Open: first round, 2 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA: The French Open, first round, 9 a.m., NBC; ATP/WTA: The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, 4:05 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Golf — European Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, final round, noon, NBC

Bowling — PBA: The Elias Cup, division quarterfinals 1, 9 a.m., FS1; PBA: The Elias Cup, division quarterfinals 2, 4 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2

NFL — Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, 1 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA playoffs — Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, 10 a.m., ESPN; Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, noon, ABC

Rugby — Champions Cup: Toulon at Exeter, semifinal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, noon, TBS; Seattle at Oakland, 12:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Tags

Recommended for you