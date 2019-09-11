On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 11, 1985 — Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds became the all-time hit leader with his 4,192nd hit, breaking Ty Cobb’s record. Rose lined a 2-1 pitch off San Diego pitcher Eric Show to left-center field for a single in the first inning. It was also the 57th anniversary of Cobb’s final game in the majors.
