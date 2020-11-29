On this day ...
NOVEMBER 29, 2009 — The Indianapolis Colts earned their 20th consecutive regular-season victory with a 35-27 win against Houston. The Colts rallied from fourth-quarter deficits in each of their past five games to become the first NFL team to win five in a row when trailing in the fourth quarter of each contest.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN; MLS Eastern Conference playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, semifinal, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Richmond at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ESPN; Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Tulsa-TCU loser, third-place game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Hall of Fame Classic: Liberty vs. Tulsa-TCU winner, championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12; North Dakota State at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Houston vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; UTEP at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Illinois at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at New England, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Rugby — Premiership: Leicester at London, 2 p.m., NBCSN