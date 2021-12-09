On this day ...
DECEMBER 9, 2001 — Bode Miller became the first American since 1983 to win a World Cup giant slalom race. Miller, third after the opening leg, had an excellent second run to win in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.02 seconds in Val D’Isere, France.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Nezperce at Deary, 7 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Nezperce at Deary, 5:15 p.m.
Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys’ basketball — Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger early rounds, 11:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
PBL baseball — RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina, 3 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Texas at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Monmouth at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Iowa at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Merrimack at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX; Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — UConn at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2
College football — College Football Awards show, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Utah at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ROOT
NFL — Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
NHL — Winnipeg at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2