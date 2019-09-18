On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 18, 1982 — In a rare father-son matchup, coach Jack Elway led San Jose State to its second consecutive upset of quarterback John Elway and Stanford 35-31 in Palo Alto, Calif. John Elway completed 24-of-36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Spartans quarterback Steve Clarkson threw for 285 yards, three touchdowns and scores on a 3-yard run for the win after a Cardinal fumble. Stanford reached the Spartans’ 26-yard line, but John Elway got sacked on four consecutive plays to end the game.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN
SPORTS ON TV
Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., ROOT
Golf — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, 7 p.m., TGC; European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B, 9:55 a.m., TNT; UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A, noon, TNT; Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Early Rounds, 8 p.m and 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis; WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals. 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis; ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis