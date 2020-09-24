On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 24, 1950 — Philadelphia’s Russ Craft had four interceptions to lead the Eagles in a 45-7 rout of the Chicago Cardinals. Chicago quarterback Jim Hardy set an NFL record by throwing eight interceptions.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Timberline-Weippe, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Logos, 6:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Highland-Craigmont, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clearwater Valley, Deary, Kendrick, Logo, Nezperce, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline at Troy Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, fourth round, 3:50 p.m., FS2
College football — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama. 4:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA playoffs — Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Detroit at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1
NFL — Miami at Jacksonville, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 12:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2