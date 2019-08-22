On this day ...
AUGUST 22, 1989 — Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers became the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Ryan fanned Rickey Henderson swinging on a 3-2, 96 mph fastball for No. 5,000.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Oregon Tournament — Lewis-Clark State vs. William Jessup, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU at Seattle, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 3 p.m., TGC; European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, 2 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League World Series — World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, noon, ESPN; World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, 4:10 p.m., ESPN
NFL preseason — Jacksonville at Miami, 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s soccer — MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open quarterfinals, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, noon, Tennis
WNBA — Indiana at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN