On this day ...
NOVEMBER 30, 1990 — Boston’s Larry Bird scored his 20,000th career point in the Celtics’ 123-95 home victory against Washington. Bird was the fifth player with 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Havlicek, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Seattle, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Old Dominion vs. Idaho, noon at Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Indiana vs. Washington State, 2:45 p.m. at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Watford at Southampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Wagner at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS2; UNC Greensboro at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS2; Boston College at Richmond, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Georgia at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ABC; Clemson at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Indiana at Purdue, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio State at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; Northwestern at Illinois, 9 a.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Minnesota. 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Baylor at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Miami (Fla.) at Duke, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Notre Dame at Stanford, 1 p.m., Fox; Southern vs. Grambling State, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Texas A&M at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Navy at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa State at Kansas State, 4 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Utah, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Fresno State at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; California at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Skiing — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom, 12:30 p.m., NBC; FIS: Alpine World Cup, Downhill, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Luge — FIL: World Cup, Women’s Singles, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s college volleyball — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. St. John’s, championship, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Russia, semifinal, 4 p.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Portugal, semifinal, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Cross country skiing — FIS: World Cup, Women’s 10km, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SUNDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Italy-Russia loser vs. Japan-Portugal loser, third-place match, 11 a.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup: Italy-Russia winner vs. Japan-Portugal winner, Final, 1 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Penn loser, third-place game, 10:30 a.m.; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Davidson, fifth-place game, 1 p.m.; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Harvard vs. USC, third-place game, 3:30 p.m.; La Salle at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. Arizona, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Fox; Oakland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., CBS; New England at Houston, 5:20 p.m.
Skiing — FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women’s Slalom, 9:30 a.m., NBC; FIS: World Cup, Super G, 11 a.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, 9 a.m., FS1