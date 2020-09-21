On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 21, 1985 — Montana State’s David Pandt caught 21 passes for 169 yards against Eastern Washington to set an NCAA record.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Lake City, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Italian Open, 1 a.m., Tennis Channel; Strasbrough-WTA, 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Australian Rules Football — Port Adelaide at Collingwood, 2 a.m., FS2.
NHL — NHL Awards Show, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.,m., NBCSN.
NFL — New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m., ABC. ESPN.
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest
KBO baseball — Samsung at NC, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2.