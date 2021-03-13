On this day ...
MARCH 13, 1961 — Floyd Patterson knocked out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Carroll (Mont.) vs. Arizona Christian, 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round at LCSC Activity Center
Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at Lewis-Clark State, 7:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana Western vs. Westmont (Calif.), noon in NAIA Opening Round at LCSC Activity Center
Carroll (Mont.) at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Mobile (Ala.), 9 a.m. in New Orleans
Lewis-Clark State at Loyola (La.), 2 p.m. in New Orleans
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Boise State, 11 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Mobile (Ala.), 9 a.m. in New Orleans
Lewis-Clark State at Loyola (La.), 2 p.m. in New Orleans
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA Indoor Championships, 1 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lakeland at Orofino (2), 2 p.m.
Genesee at Lewiston JV, 1 p.m.
Grangeville at New Plymouth (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Timberlake at Orofino (2), noon
Genesee at Lewiston JV, 1 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, noon
Colfax at Asotin, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 1 p.m.
Pullman/East Valley at Othello, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston/Sandpoint at Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Big 12 championship: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); ACC championship: Georgia Tech vs. Florida State, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at Lewis-Clark State, 7:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game, KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s colege basketball — Carroll (Mont.) at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game, KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds United, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6:15 a.m., Tennis; Santiago-ATP semifinals, noon, Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA singles final, 5 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — American East championship: UMass Lowell at Hartford, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big Ten tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio State, semifinal, 10 a.m., CBS; SEC tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic championship: Norfolk State vs. Morgan State, 10 a.m., ESPN2; American Athletic tournament: Cincinnati vs. Wichita State, semifinal, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten tournament: Illinois vs. Iowa, semifinal, 12:30 p.m., CBS; SEC tournament: Arkansas vs. LSU, semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; American Athletic tournament: Houston vs. Memphis, semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West championship: San Diego State vs. Utah State, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 championship: Oklahoma State vs. Knasas, 3 p.m., ESPN; Big East championship: Creighton vs. Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., Fox; MAC championship: Ohio vs. Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; ACC championship: Georgia Tech vs. Florida State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Southland championship: Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 championship: Oregon State vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Big West championship: UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — St. John’s at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — MAC championship: Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 tournament: Dayton vs. VCU, semifinal, 10 a.m.; Atlantic 10 tournament: UMass vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m., semifinal, CBSSN; Conference USA championship: Western Kentucky vs. North Texas, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Bowling — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate World Championship, 11 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1, and noon, FS2
Auto racing — NHRA, qualifying, noon, FS1; Xfinity, The Calls 811 Before You Dig 200, 2:30 p.m., FS1; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nwanebu vs. Team De La Cruz, 3 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Larson, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (super middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Sailing — America’s Cup: Races 7-8, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — Patriot League championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 championship: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU, 10 a.m., CBS; SEC championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten championship, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Big 12 championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Southland championship, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Patriot League championship: Lehigh vs. Boston U., 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; California at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St., noon, ESPN2
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, FS1
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz, 2 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Larson vs. Team Nwanebu, 5 p.m., FS2
NHL — Los Angeles at Colorado, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN