On this day ...
MARCH 10, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors became the first NBA player to score 3,000 points in a season. Chamberlain scored 32 points in a 120-103 loss to Detroit to bring his season total to 3,016.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Montana, 2 p.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise
Washington State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m. at Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 p.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colton at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Colton at Pomeroy, 2:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m. at Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas, KCLX-AM (1450), KQZB-FM (104.7); Idaho vs. Montana, 2 p.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 p.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Big East tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, first round, noon, FS1; Pac-12 tournament: Washington St. vs. Arizona St., first round, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Patriot League tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, semifinal, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, first round, 3 p.m., FS1; Big 12 tournament: Kansas St. vs. TCU, first round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 tournament: Washington vs. Utah, first round, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Patriot League tournament: Bucknell at Colgate, semifinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, first round, 6 p.m., FS1; Big 12 tournament: Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma, first round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 tournament: California vs. Stanford, first round, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Big Ten tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan St., second round, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Big Ten tournament: Purdue vs. Iowa, second round, 6 p.m., FS2; Mountain West championship: Fresno State vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Vegas at Minnesota, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Los Angeles at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — ShoBox The New Generation: Brandun Lee vs. Samuel Teah (junior welterweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Rugby — NRL: Rabbitohs at Storm, 1 a.m. Thursday, FS2
Golf — Eurpoean Tour: The Qatar Masters, first round, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TGC