NOVEMBER 28, 2010 — Roger Federer won his fifth season-ending title by stopping top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP World Tour Finals.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 1 p.m. in Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 1 p.m. in Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, noon, NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Penn State at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., Fox; Kentucky at Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Pittsburgh at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Northwestern at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Troy at Appalachian State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose State at Boise State, 1 p.m., Fox; Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m., FS1; San Diego State at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona at UCLA, 5 p.m., Fox; TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Montana at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, 2 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN; MLS Eastern Conference playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, semifinal, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Richmond at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ESPN; Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, third-place game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12; North Dakota State at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Houston vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; UTEP at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Illinois at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at New England, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC