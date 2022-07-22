On this day ...

JULY 22, 2012 — Ernie Els won his fourth major championship in an astonishing finish, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Aussie bogeyed the final four holes. Els, who started the final round six shots behind, finished off a flawless back nine with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 2-under-par 68. Scott was four shots ahead with four holes to play.

Tags

Recommended for you