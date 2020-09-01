On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 1, 1906 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in 24 innings. Jack Coombs of the Athletics and Joe Harris of the Red Sox pitched all 24 innings. Coombs fanned 18.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4 p.m.
Lewiston vs. Timberlake at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Logos at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Logos at Genesee, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Timberline, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
KBO baseball — Samsung at Kia, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2; Hanwha at Doosan, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Australian Rules Football — Essendon at West Coast, 3 a.m., FS2; Fremantel at Richmond, 2 a.m. Wednesday, FS2.
Cycling — Tour de France, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Horse racing – NYRA, Saratoga Live, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., FS2.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., ESPN, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA playoffs — Boston vs. Toronto, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah vs. Denver, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
MLB — Toronto at Miami, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Oakland at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT Northwest
NHL playoffs — Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Vancouver vs. Vegas, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League, York FC vs. FC Edmonton, 4:45 p.m., FS2.