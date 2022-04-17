On this day ...

APRIL 18, 1999 — Wayne Gretzky ended his NHL career at Madison Square Garden with an assist, setting up a second-period goal as his New York Rangers fell 2-1 to Pittsburgh in overtime. Before the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league is retiring No. 99 in honor of “The Great One.”

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Big Sky Championship, 6 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Washington State at Pac-12 Championship, 9 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.

Lapwai at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

St. Maries at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.

Genesee at Prairie (2), 3:30 p.m.

Orofino JV at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Pullman at Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman at Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lapwai at Logos, 11 a.m.

Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 2, noon at Meadowood

Lewiston, Moscow at Lake City Invitational, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene Public

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Running — The Boston Marathon, 5:30 a.m., USA

Golf — PGA Professional Championship: second round, noon, TGC

College baseball — Arizona at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 2, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL — Ottawa at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

