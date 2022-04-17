On this day ...
APRIL 18, 1999 — Wayne Gretzky ended his NHL career at Madison Square Garden with an assist, setting up a second-period goal as his New York Rangers fell 2-1 to Pittsburgh in overtime. Before the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league is retiring No. 99 in honor of “The Great One.”
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championship, 6 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Washington State at Pac-12 Championship, 9 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
St. Maries at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene (2), 2 p.m.
Genesee at Prairie (2), 3:30 p.m.
Orofino JV at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman at Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lapwai at Logos, 11 a.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 2, noon at Meadowood
Lewiston, Moscow at Lake City Invitational, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene Public
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Running — The Boston Marathon, 5:30 a.m., USA
Golf — PGA Professional Championship: second round, noon, TGC
College baseball — Arizona at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — Ottawa at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT