On this day ...

NOVEMBER 16, 1929 — Southern California and Notre Dame played before 112,912 at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the Fighting Irish prevailing 13-12. It was the third time in the 1920s that the two schools attract more than 112,000 fans.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kendrick vs. Carey, 7 p.m., Class 1A D-II playofs, Kibbie Dome, Moscow

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at Logos, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

KBO baseball playoffs — Doosan vs. NC, 1:25 a.m., ESPN2.

Tennis – ATP World Tour Finals, 4 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Tennis Channel.

Men’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. Panama, 11:30 a.m., FS1.

NFL — Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ESPN2.

Tags

Recommended for you