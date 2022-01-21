On this day ...
JANUARY 21, 1969 — Roy Campanella and Stan Musial were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
BYU at Washington State, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Reardan at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.
Chewelah at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Chewelah at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Colton, 5 p.m.
Reardan at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Moscow, Potlatch, Pullman at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school girls basketball — Chewelah at Colfax, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 7:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — Chewelah at Colfax, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — The Latin America Amateur Championship: second round, 9 a.m., ESPN2; LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, second round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, 11 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — Toledo at Ohio, 3 p.m., CBSSN; St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m., FS1; Kent St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
PBL baseball — Playoff final: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, game 6 (if necessary), 3 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — Colorado at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Portland at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ROOT; Chicago at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
High school girls basketball — Walla Walla at Hanford, 5:45 p.m., SWX
Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — St. Louis at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college hockey — Colorado College at Denver, 7 p.m., CBSSN
High school boys basketball — Walla Walla at Hanford, 7:30 p.m., SWX
Extreme sports — X Games Aspen 2022, 7:35 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Genoa at Udinese, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Newcastle at Leeds United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey at Cruz Azul, 7 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox; Syracuse at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Auburn, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Miami, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, 11 a.m., FS1; St. Joseph’s at VCU, 11:30 a.m., USA; Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Richmond at LaSalle, 1:30 p.m., USA; DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Utah, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; New Mexico at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Boise St. at San Diego St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — Four Continents: women’s free skate, 10 a.m., E!
Extreme sports — X Games Aspen 2022, 11 a.m., ABC, 7 p.m., ESPN and 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, third round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: SMBC Singapore Open, final round, 7 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 11 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA Players Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — AFC divisional playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS; NFC divisional playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, 5 p.m., Fox
PBL baseball — Playoff final: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, game 7 (if necessary), 3 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 270: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL — Spokane at Tri-Cities, 6 p.m., SWX
Tennis — Australian Open: fourth round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Motocross — Supercross: San Diego, 7 p.m., USA
College football — Polynesian Bowl, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN