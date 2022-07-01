On this day ...
JULY 1, 2012 — Tiger Woods won the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Md., for the 74th victory of his career. That moved him past Jack Nicklaus into second place on the tour list.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Expos Webb, 9 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. St. Albert, 2 p.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field
Palouse Patriots vs. Spokane Expos Kurucz, 9 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Thorco Field
Palouse Patriots vs. Spokane Expos Ducham, 2 p.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Thorco Field
Asotin County Blues vs. Knights, 10:30 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School
Asotin County Blues vs. Mt. Spokane, 3:30 p.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Mt. Spokane High School
New Level Prep at Lewis-Clark Cubs, 4 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
Redmond Dudes at Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
Northwest Bandits vs. Pullman Posse, 1 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Colfax’s McDonald Park
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, stage 1, 6:30 a.m., USA
Tennis — Wimbledon, third round, 8 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, 3 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal: U.S. vs. Honduras, 6 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — PFL 6 Main Card: welterweights and women’s lightweights, 5 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — North Melbourne at Geelong, 2 a.m., FS2; West Coast Eagles at Richmond, 9 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, 11 a.m., USA; SRX Racing Series: Stafford Springs, Conn., 5 p.m., CBS
Golf — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; DP World Tour: The Irish Open, final round, 5 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, stage 2, 5 a.m., USA; UCI: The Tour de France, stage 3, 5 a.m. Sunday, USA
Tennis — Wimbledon: third round, 5 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1 p.m., NBC
WNBA — Phoenix at Chicago, 10 a.m., ESPN; All-Star team selection show, noon, ESPN
Basketball — BIG3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3s vs. Tri-State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, 10 a.m., CBS
Track and field — Diamond League: Stockholm, 10 a.m., CNBC
Hockey — 3ICE: Team Mullen vs. Team Charbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, noon, CBSSN
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., FS1 and ROOT; San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., Fox
NBA summer league — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Ultimate frisbee — Atlanta at Carolina, 4 p.m., FS2
Rugby — MLR: Collegiate Rugby Shield, 4 p.m., FS1
CFL — Montreal at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 276: early preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC 276: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ABC and ESPN