On this day ...
JULY 12, 1975 — Tom Watson won an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to take the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Whitman County Cougars at North Idaho Lakers (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — 2021 Home Run Derby, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Australian rules football — North Melbourne at West Coast, 2:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname, 3:30 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, 6 p.m., FS1
International men’s basketball — Australia vs. U.S., 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — 2021 Home Run Derby, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2