On this day ...
APRIL 6, 1992 — Duke became the first team in 19 years to repeat as NCAA champion with a 71-51 victory over Michigan’s Fab Five freshmen, the youngest team to vie for the title.
Today
COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho men and women at Cowboy Classic, Arizona.
Washington State women at Silverado Showdown, Napa, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Denver, noon
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Volvo Car Open, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis Channel.
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, Newcastle Cup, 2:30 p.m., FS2.
Men’s soccer — Concacaf Champions League , Portland at Marathon, 3 p.m., FS1; Atlanta United FC at LD, 5 p.m., FS1; Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC, 7 p.m., FS1; Borussia Dortmund at Manchester City, 9 p.m., CBSSN.
NHL — Pittsburgh at Rangers, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — Mets at Philadelplhia, 4 p.m., ESPN.
NBA — Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Milwaukee at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT.