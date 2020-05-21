On this day ...
MAY 21, 2009 — Evgeni Malkin scored three goals — two in the third period — for his first NHL playoff hat trick and led Pittsburgh to a 7-4 win against Carolina and a 2-0 advantage in the NHL Eastern Conference final series. Teammate Sidney Crosby scored the first goal of the game for a record-tying sixth goal to start a playoff game. Bobby Hull of the Blackhawks (1962) and Edmonton’s Fernando Pisani in 2006 also had six game-opening goals in a playoff year.
On TV
TODAY
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Toyota 200, 9 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
KBO Baseball — KT at LG, 2:25 a.m. Friday