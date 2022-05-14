On this day ...
MAY 14, 1981 — The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship with a 102-91 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 6.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, 11 a.m. in Ashland, Ore.
Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 8:30 a.m. in Pocatello
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 11 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pullman at West Valley, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal
Pullman-West Valley winner vs. East Valley-Shadle Park winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game at West Valley
Colfax vs. Reardan, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament third-place game at Whitworth
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston vs. Boise Timberline, noon in Idaho Class 5A state play-in game at Fruitland
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Kamiah, Kendrick, Logos, Nezperce, Orofino, Prairie, Timberline and Troy at, Lapwai hosts Idaho Class 1A/2A regional meet, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Pullman at West Valley, 10 a.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal, KHTR-FM (104.7); Colfax vs. Reardan, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament third-place game at Whitworth, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — San Francisco at St. Louis, 11:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at DSC Arminia Bielefeld, 6 a.m., ESPN
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Punta Cana, 7 a.m., CBSSN
College softball — Amiercan Athletic Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., FS2; Conference USA tournament championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Big 12 Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Southeastern Conference tournament championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; ARCA Series: Dutch Boy 150, 11 a.m., FS1; NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Carolina, game 7, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, game 7, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, game 7, 7 p.m., TNT
College rugby — The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships, 11 a.m., CNBC
WNBA — Phoenix at Seattle, noon, ABC
USFL — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, noon, Fox
MLB — San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 and 6 p.m., FS2
College track and field — Pac-12 championships, 1:45 and 6 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (light middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
College baseball — Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
Australian rules football — Carlton at GWS, 10 p.m., FS1
SUNDAY
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA singles finals, ATP doubles final, 4 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, 4 a.m., USA; Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Everton, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC, 10:30 a.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, 1 p.m., ESPN; USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, noon, TGC
College baseball — Miami at Florida St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Illinois, noon, ESPN2; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, noon, SWX
College rowing — Pac-12 championships, 9 and 9:50 a.m., Pac-12
USFL — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, 9 a.m., NBC; Pittsburgh vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; San Francisco at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, 11 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, noon, FS1
College rugby — The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships, 11 a.m., CNBC and 1 p.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: final, 11 a.m., Fox; WBA: The Rockford Open finals, 3 p.m., CBSSN
College track and field — Pac-12 championships, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, noon, CBSSN
Swimming — USAS: The U.S. National Championships, noon, NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, game 7, 5 p.m., TNT
College softball — NCAA selection show, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, game 7, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 7, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, 6:30 p.m., FS1