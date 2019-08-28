On this day ...

AUGUST 28, 1950 —Althea Gibson becomes the first black player to compete in the U.S. Open. Gibson wins her first round match, defeating Barbara Knapp of Britain 6-2, 6-2 at Forest Hills in New York.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — U.S. Open: Second Round, 9 a.m., ESPN; U.S. Open: Second Round, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, noon, TNT; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball —N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT.

Golf — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 2:30 a.m., TGC

Tags

Recommended for you