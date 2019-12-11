On this day ...
DECEMBER 11, 1960 — Los Angeles held the Baltimore Colts to three points to snap Johnny Unitas’ NFL-record streak of 47 straight games with a touchdown pass. The Rams won 10-3.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Cheney at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Timberlake, 5 p.m.
Potlatch at St. Maries
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA Club World Cup, Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, first round, 9:20 a.m., FS2; UEFA Champions League, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, 9:55 a.m., TNT; UEFA Champions League, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, noon, TNT.
Golf — Presidents Cup, U.S. vs. International, Day 1, 2:30 p.m., TGC.
NBA basketball — L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
NHL hockey — Boston at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Philadelphia at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college basketball — Iowa at Iowa St., 5 p.m., FS1.