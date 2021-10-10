On this day ...
OCTOBER 10, 1981 — Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushed for 211 yards, his fifth consecutive 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers at George Fox, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Arizona, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.
California at Washington State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Husky Invitational, 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 3, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 3, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
NFL — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Green Bay at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Fox; Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS; San Francisco at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Golf — The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, final round, noon, TGC; PGA Junior League Championship: final round, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., FS2; and 10 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, final, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College volleyball — Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
WNBA Finals — Chicago at Phoenix, game 1, noon, ABC
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 3, 1 p.m., MLB Network; American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 3, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college soccer — Oregon St. at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
NBA preseason — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho, at Oregon State Invitational, 8:45 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m. at Logos
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament semifinal
Orofino vs. Bonners Ferry, 1 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
Grangeville vs. Timberlake, 3 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Grangeville vs. Priest River, 1 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, game 3, 10:07 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 4 (if necessary), 12:37 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 4, 4:07 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, game 3, 6:37 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Running — The Boston Marathon, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, game 3, 10:07 a.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 4 (if necessary), 12:37 p.m., FS1; American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 4, 4:07 p.m., FS1; National League Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, game 3, 6:37 p.m., TBS
NBA preseason — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Indianapolis at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., ESPN