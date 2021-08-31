On this day ...
AUGUST 31, 1881 — The first U.S. men’s single tennis championships begin at the Newport Casino, in Newport, R.I.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Kamiah, 5:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — U.S. Open, 9 a.m., ESPN.
Bowling — PWBA, U.S. Women’s Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.
Paralympics — swimming, track, basketball cycling, 6 p.m., NBCSN; tennis, swimming track, basketball, midnight, NBCSN.