FEBRUARY 12, 1937 — Cleveland was granted an NFL franchise. The Rams played in Cleveland for nine years before moving to Los Angeles. After the 1994 season, the Rams moved to St. Louis.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 5A District I-II tournament — Lewiston at Post Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho Class 2A District I-II tournament — Grangeville vs. Orofino, 6 p.m. at Kooskia
Idaho Class 1A-DII District I-II tournament — Logos vs. Nezperce, 7 p.m. at Lapwai
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Creighton at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Iowa State at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Montreal at Boston, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Calgary at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, 6 p.m., TGC
Tennis — ATP: The New York Open, 4:30 p.m., Tennis