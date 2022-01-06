On this day ...
JANUARY 6, 2005 — For the first time in NBA history, a player led his team in scoring without making a field goal. Detroit’s Richard Hamilton scored 14 points despite missing all 10 of his field-goal attempts in a 101-79 loss to Memphis.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Weinman Foundation Invitational, 11:30 a.m. at Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Logos at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Timberline at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Weiser, 4 p.m.
Colfax at Northeast 2B League meet, 5 p.m. at Liberty
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Colfax at Rogers, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Colorado, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school girls basketball — Colfax at Rogers, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Napoli at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Figure skating — U.S. Championships: pairs’ short, 2 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: women’s shirt, 5:30 p.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 3 p.m., TGC
NHL — Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Maryland at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Indiana, 4 p.m., FS1; Long Beach St. at UCLA, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; UAB at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1; Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m., SWX; SMU at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Utah, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at California, 8 p.m., FS1
Speed skating — U.S. Olympic Trials: men’s and women’s 1,000m, 4 p.m., USA
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
NBA — Boston at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT