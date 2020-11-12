On this day ...
NOVEMBER 12, 2000 — Keenan McCardell and Jimmy Smith each surpassed the 100-yard mark in the same game for the eighth time in their careers, an NFL record, in Jacksonville’s 28-21 loss to Seattle.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Sofia-ATP quarterfinals 3 & 4, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, playoff finals, 8:45 a.m., ESPN2; UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, playoff finals, 11 a.m., ESPN2; International Friendly: United States at Wales, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Golf — The Masters, first round, 10 a.m., ESPN
High school boys’ basketball — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 4 p.m., ESPN2; Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Colorado State at Boise State, 5 p.m., FS1
NFL — Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 11:55 p.m., ESPN; Formula One: practice 2, 3:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Rugby — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, 12:30 a.m. Friday, FS2