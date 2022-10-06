On this day ...
OCTOBER 6, 2001 — Middle Tennessee State beat Idaho 70-58 as the teams set a Division I record for total points scored in a game. The teams combined for 1,445 yards of offense.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at California, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rogers at Clarkston, 6 p.m.
Shadle Park at Pullman, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Davenport, 6:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Colton, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.
Genesee at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
Highland at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston at Moscow, 4 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Deary, Potlatch at Ben Castro Invitational, 3:45 p.m. at Pinehurst Golf Course
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Shadle Park at Pullman, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
G League preseason — Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite, noon, ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, first round, 2 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Open de España, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, TGC
Women’s college soccer — Arizona at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Utah, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
NBA preseason — Miami at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Indianapolis at Denver, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 10:55 p.m., ESPN2
