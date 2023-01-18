JANUARY 18, 2005 — Earl Boykins broke the NBA record for points in an overtime as he scored 15 of Denver’s 21 points in the extra period as the Nuggets beat the Seattle SuperSonics 116-110. The 5-foot-5 guard, the league’s smallest player at the time, broke the record of 14 overtime points set by Butch Carter of Indiana against Boston on March 20, 1984.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colton at Touchet, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton at Touchet, 4 p.m.
Moscow JV at Orofino, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
World University Games — 8 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — The Italian Super Cup final: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSNMen’s college basketball — UConn at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Providence at Marquette, 6 p.m., CBSSN: Oregon at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Dallas at San Jose, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — Atlanta at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The Australian Open, second round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, 11:30 p.m., TGC