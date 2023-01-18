On this day ...

JANUARY 18, 2005 — Earl Boykins broke the NBA record for points in an overtime as he scored 15 of Denver’s 21 points in the extra period as the Nuggets beat the Seattle SuperSonics 116-110. The 5-foot-5 guard, the league’s smallest player at the time, broke the record of 14 overtime points set by Butch Carter of Indiana against Boston on March 20, 1984.

Tags

Recommended for you