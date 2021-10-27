On this day ...
OCTOBER 27, 1984 — Washington State’s Rueben Mayes set an NCAA record with 357 yards rushing, 197 in the first half, and scored three touchdowns in a 50-41 victory against Oregon.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKEBALL
Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hoakalei Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Atlanta at Houston, game 2, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, first round, 7 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Forge FC, semifinal, 4:30 p.m., FS2; MLS: LA Galaxy at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m., FS1
College golf — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, noon, TGC
NBA — Atlanta at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Portland, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — PFL: Championship (part 2), 5 p.m., ESPN2
World Series— Atlanta at Houston, game 2, 5 p.m., Fox
NHL — Philadelphia at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis