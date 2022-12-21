On this day ...
DECEMBER 21, 1981 — Doug Schloerner’s 15-foot jump shot with one second remaining in the seventh overtime gave Cincinnati a 75-73 victory against Bradley. The seven overtimes set an NCAA record.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Long Beach State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Houston, 10:30 a.m.
Idaho at Utah Valley, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman hosts multi-team meet, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Houston, 10:30 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho at Utah Valley, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Long Beach State, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — World Tennis League: Falcons vs. Eagles, 6 a.m., Tennis; Battle of the Brits, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
College football — Early Signing Day, 8 a.m., Pac-12; College Football Live: Signing Day Special, 11 a.m., ESPN2; The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
G-League — Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Santa Cruz, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — UC Davis at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12; St. John’s at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas-Arlington at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Clemson at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Auburn at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at San Francisco, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — New Jersey at Florida, 4 p.m., TNT; Edmonton at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
