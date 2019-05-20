On this day ...
MAY 20, 1900 — The second modern Olympic games opened in Paris.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Washington Class 1B regional tournament, Borleske Stadium, Walla Walla — Pomeroy vs. Sunnyside Christian, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — IndyCar Racing: Indy 500 practice, 9 a.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college golf — NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, 1 p.m., GOLF.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., ROOT.
NBA playoffs — Golden State at Portland, 6 p.m., ESPN.