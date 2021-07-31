On this day ...
JULY 31, 2012 — Michael Phelps broke the Olympic medals record with his 19th, helping the U.S. romp to an 800-meter freestyle relay victory at the London Games. With 19 medals spanning three Olympics, Phelps moved one ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who got her haul in 1956, 1960 and 1964.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KPRL-AM (1400); Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 1, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 2, noon, CBSSN
Olympic men’s badminton — Doubles final, 6 a.m., NBCSN; singles semifinal, 9 p.m., CNBC
Olympic women’s volleyball — China vs. Italy, 6 a.m., USA
Golf — European/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, third round, 11 a.m., TGC
Tennis — Kitzbuhel-ATP singles final, 7:30 a.m., Tennis; Atlanta-ATP semifinal 1, noon, Tennis; Atlanta-ATP semifinal 2, 4 p.m., Tennis
Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, noon, CBS
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, 9 a.m., FS1
TBT tournament — Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, 9 a.m., quarterfinal, ESPN; Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles, 11 a.m., quarterfinal, ESPN; Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m., quarterfinal, ESPN2; Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, 6 p.m., quarterfinal, ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Oakland at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., FS1; Minnesota at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (middleweights), 6 p.m., ESPN; Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (featherweights), 7 p.m. Showtime
Olympic men’s golf — Final round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (heavyweights), 5 p.m., Fox; PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs Christopher Brooker (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., FS1
Rodeo — PBR: Express Ranches Classic, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Olympic beach volleyball — Elimination rounds, 5 and 9 p.m., NBC; round of 16, 10 p.m., CNBC
Olympic swimming — Men’s and women’s finals, 5 p.m., NBC; men’s 1,500 freestyle finals, 9 p.m., NBC
Olympic track and field — Finals, 5 p.m., NBC and USA
Men’s soccer — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, 6 p.m., FS2
Olympic BMX racing — Freestyle finals, 6:10 p.m., CNBC and 9 p.m., NBC
Olympic wrestling — Women’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, 8:20 p.m., CNBC
Australian rules football — Brisbane at Hawthron, 9 p.m., FS2; Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney, 10 p.m., FS1
Olympic men’s fencing — Team foil semifinal, 9:30 p.m., USA
Olympic women’s diving — Springboard final, 11 p.m., USA
SUNDAY
Olympic men’s handball — Norway vs. France, midnight, CNBC; Denmark vs. Sweden, 5:30 a.m., USA
Australian rules football — Richmond at Fremantle, midnight, FS2
Olympic men’s basketball — Spain vs. Slovenia, 1:15 a.m., USA
Olympic men’s fencing — Team foil final, 2:30 a.m., NBCSN and 5:30 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 3, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, 1 p.m., Fox
Olympic women’s weightlifting — 76 kg final, 5 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — European/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open: final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Olympic BMX racing — Freestyle, 5:30 a.m., NBC
Olympic men’s gymnastics — Floor and pommel horse, 5:30 a.m., NBC
Olympic men’s tennis — Singles final, 5:30 a.m., NBC
Olympic men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Argentina, 5:30 a.m., NBC
Olympic women’s badminton — Singles final, 5:40 a.m., NBCSN; doubles bronze- and gold-medal matches, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 8 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, 10:30 a.m., FS1
TBT basketball — TBD, semifinals, 9 and 11:30 a.m., ESPN; 3-point contest, 11 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 and 12:30 p.m., FS1
CrossFit — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: final day, 11 a.m., CBS
MLB — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Boston at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, championship, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennis — Atlanta-ATP, singles final, 2 p.m., Tennis
Minor league baseball — Vancouver at Spokane, 3 p.m., SWX
Men’s soccer — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, final, 6 p.m., FS1
Olympic beach volleyball — Early rounds, 4 p.m., NBC; men’s round of 16, 6 p.m., CNBC
Olympic women’s diving — Springboard final, 4 p.m., NBC
Olympic women’s gymnastics — Vault and uneven bar, 4 p.m., NBC
Olmypic track and field — Finals, 4 p.m., NBC and 5 p.m., USA
Olympic men’s field hockey — Greece vs. U.S., 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Olympic canoeing — Men’s and women’s spring qualifying, 7:55 p.m., USA; men’s and women’s sprint final, 8:30 p.m., NBC
Olmypic kayaking — Men’s and women’s sprint qualifying, 7:55 p.m., USA
Olympic women’s field hockey — Quarterfinals, 8:40 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., CNBC
Olympic women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Italy, 9:05 p.m., NBC
Olympic women’s basketball — U.S. vs. France, 9:30 p.m., USA
Olympic men’s diving — Springboard qualifying, 11:10 p.m., CNBC
Olympic men’s water polo — Spain vs. Croatia, 11:30 p.m., USA
Olympic women’s soccer — Semifinal, 1 a.m. Monday, USA
Olympic women’s cycling — Team sprint finals, 3 a.m. Monday, USA