On this day ...

JULY 31, 2012 — Michael Phelps broke the Olympic medals record with his 19th, helping the U.S. romp to an 800-meter freestyle relay victory at the London Games. With 19 medals spanning three Olympics, Phelps moved one ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who got her haul in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KPRL-AM (1400); Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 1, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 2, noon, CBSSN

Olympic men’s badminton — Doubles final, 6 a.m., NBCSN; singles semifinal, 9 p.m., CNBC

Olympic women’s volleyball — China vs. Italy, 6 a.m., USA

Golf — European/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, third round, 11 a.m., TGC

Tennis — Kitzbuhel-ATP singles final, 7:30 a.m., Tennis; Atlanta-ATP semifinal 1, noon, Tennis; Atlanta-ATP semifinal 2, 4 p.m., Tennis

Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, noon, CBS

Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, 9 a.m., FS1

TBT tournament — Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, 9 a.m., quarterfinal, ESPN; Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles, 11 a.m., quarterfinal, ESPN; Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m., quarterfinal, ESPN2; Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, 6 p.m., quarterfinal, ESPN2

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

MLB — Oakland at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., FS1; Minnesota at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Texas, 4 p.m., ROOT

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (middleweights), 6 p.m., ESPN; Bellator 263: Patricio Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (featherweights), 7 p.m. Showtime

Olympic men’s golf — Final round, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (heavyweights), 5 p.m., Fox; PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs Christopher Brooker (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., FS1

Rodeo — PBR: Express Ranches Classic, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Olympic beach volleyball — Elimination rounds, 5 and 9 p.m., NBC; round of 16, 10 p.m., CNBC

Olympic swimming — Men’s and women’s finals, 5 p.m., NBC; men’s 1,500 freestyle finals, 9 p.m., NBC

Olympic track and field — Finals, 5 p.m., NBC and USA

Men’s soccer — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, 6 p.m., FS2

Olympic BMX racing — Freestyle finals, 6:10 p.m., CNBC and 9 p.m., NBC

Olympic wrestling — Women’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, 8:20 p.m., CNBC

Australian rules football — Brisbane at Hawthron, 9 p.m., FS2; Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney, 10 p.m., FS1

Olympic men’s fencing — Team foil semifinal, 9:30 p.m., USA

Olympic women’s diving — Springboard final, 11 p.m., USA

SUNDAY

Olympic men’s handball — Norway vs. France, midnight, CNBC; Denmark vs. Sweden, 5:30 a.m., USA

Australian rules football — Richmond at Fremantle, midnight, FS2

Olympic men’s basketball — Spain vs. Slovenia, 1:15 a.m., USA

Olympic men’s fencing — Team foil final, 2:30 a.m., NBCSN and 5:30 a.m., NBC

Auto racing — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, part 3, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, 1 p.m., Fox

Olympic women’s weightlifting — 76 kg final, 5 a.m., NBCSN

Golf — European/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open: final round, 11 a.m., TGC

Olympic BMX racing — Freestyle, 5:30 a.m., NBC

Olympic men’s gymnastics — Floor and pommel horse, 5:30 a.m., NBC

Olympic men’s tennis — Singles final, 5:30 a.m., NBC

Olympic men’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Argentina, 5:30 a.m., NBC

Olympic women’s badminton — Singles final, 5:40 a.m., NBCSN; doubles bronze- and gold-medal matches, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 8 a.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, 10:30 a.m., FS1

TBT basketball — TBD, semifinals, 9 and 11:30 a.m., ESPN; 3-point contest, 11 a.m., ESPN

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 and 12:30 p.m., FS1

CrossFit — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: final day, 11 a.m., CBS

MLB — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Boston at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN

Rugby — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, championship, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennis — Atlanta-ATP, singles final, 2 p.m., Tennis

Minor league baseball — Vancouver at Spokane, 3 p.m., SWX

Men’s soccer — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, final, 6 p.m., FS1

Olympic beach volleyball — Early rounds, 4 p.m., NBC; men’s round of 16, 6 p.m., CNBC

Olympic women’s diving — Springboard final, 4 p.m., NBC

Olympic women’s gymnastics — Vault and uneven bar, 4 p.m., NBC

Olmypic track and field — Finals, 4 p.m., NBC and 5 p.m., USA

Olympic men’s field hockey — Greece vs. U.S., 7:30 p.m., CNBC

Olympic canoeing — Men’s and women’s spring qualifying, 7:55 p.m., USA; men’s and women’s sprint final, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Olmypic kayaking — Men’s and women’s sprint qualifying, 7:55 p.m., USA

Olympic women’s field hockey — Quarterfinals, 8:40 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., CNBC

Olympic women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Italy, 9:05 p.m., NBC

Olympic women’s basketball — U.S. vs. France, 9:30 p.m., USA

Olympic men’s diving — Springboard qualifying, 11:10 p.m., CNBC

Olympic men’s water polo — Spain vs. Croatia, 11:30 p.m., USA

Olympic women’s soccer — Semifinal, 1 a.m. Monday, USA

Olympic women’s cycling — Team sprint finals, 3 a.m. Monday, USA

