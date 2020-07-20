On this day ...
JULY 20, 1858 — Fans were charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans paid 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.
