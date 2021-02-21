On this day ...
FEBRUARY 22, 1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny each scored eight points as the Quebec Nordiques beat the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter had four goals and four assists and Aaron tallied three goals and five assists.
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at The Joust at Goose Creek, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament
Orofino at Grangeville, 6 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament
Kamiah at Logos, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Highland at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
Timberline at Deary, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys' basketball — Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Montpellier-ATP early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 4:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at USC, 6 p.m., FS1; New Mexico at Air Force, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Creighton at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN2