On this day ...
JANUARY 22, 1920 — The New York Yankees announce they will be the first team to wear uniform numbers, according to the player’s position in batting order.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Seattle Pacific, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 6:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Post Falls at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow, Clearwater Valley, Orofino at Clearwater Classic, Lewiston, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Oregon, 5 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
Men’s college basketball — Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school girls’ basketball — Post Falls at Moscow, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2;
Women’s college volleyball — Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, semifinal, 2 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — Utah at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Washington State at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college hockey — Michigan at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Michigan at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; Milwaukee at Cleveland State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1; San Diego State at Air Force, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Vegas at Arizona, 6 p.m., ROOT
Sailing — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SATURDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, midnight, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Houston at Temple, 9 a.m., CBS; UConn at Creighton, 9 a.m., Fox; Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN; Auburn at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ROOT; George Mason at St. Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Baylor at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., CBS; NC State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; Florida at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Villanova, 11:30 a.m., Fox; La Salle at Richmond, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Clemson at Florida State, noon, ABC; Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., CBS; Duke at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Utah Valley at St. John’s, 1 p..m., FS1; Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m., ROOT; UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Fox; LSU at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN; DePaul at Marquette, 3 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Washington State, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Pepperdine at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Pacific at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., SWX
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2; Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (undercard bouts), 5 p.m., ESPN
Motocross — Supercross: Houston, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Golden State at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT