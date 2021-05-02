On this day ...

MAY 2, 2001 — James Hylton, a construction worker from Keizer, Ore., bowled the fifth perfect 900 series in the 106-year history of the sport.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Oregon at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950); Oregon at Washington State, 12:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, 10 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m., FS1

Golf — European Tour: The Tenerife Open, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, 9:30 a.m., FS1; GT: World Challenge America, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, noon, FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, noon, FS2; IndyCar: The XPEL 375, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2

College baseball — Vanderbilt at Florida, noon, ESPN2; Oregon St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12

College football — FCS tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., quarterfinal, noon, ESPN; FCS tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2; FCS tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, NBC

NBA — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 5 p.m., FS2

Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Monday

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie at Genesee, 4 p.m.

Orofino vs. Lapwai, 5 p.m. at Clearwater Park

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West Valley at Clarkston (2), 3 p.m.

North Central at Pullman (2), 4 p.m.

Prairie at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Culdesac (2), 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lewiston at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club

Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 4 meet, 1 p.m. at Downriver Golf Course

Asotin at Bi-County 2B League meet, 2 p.m. at Deer Park

Pomeroy at Southeast 1B League meet, noon at St. John Golf Course

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Madrid-ATP/WTA, early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis

Rugby — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle, 9 a.m., NBCSN

NBA — Golden State at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — Baltimore at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

