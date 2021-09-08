On this day ...
SPETEMBER 8, 2017 — David Benavidez became boxing’s youngest world champion and the youngest ever in the super middleweight division with a split decision victory against Ronald Gavril at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. At 20 years, 9 months old, Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs) won the vacant WBC super middleweight title against the 31-year-old Gavril (18-2, 14 KOs).
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Hawaii at Idaho, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Post Falls at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Colfax, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 11:10 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — The U.S. Open: quarterfinals, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2