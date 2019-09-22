On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 22, 1969 — Willie Mays became the second major league player to hit 600 homers with a two-run shot off Mike Corkins, as the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 4-2.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
North Dakota at Idaho, 1 p.m.
WSU vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 10:05 a.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN
NFL — New Orleans at Seattle, 1 p.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Liverpool at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS, Minnesota at Portland, 12:55 a.m., ESPN
Rugby — World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
NFL — Denver at Green Bay, 10 a.m, Fox; Baltimore at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Seattle, 1 p.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 10:05 a.m. ROOT; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., TBS; Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m, ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, noon, TGC
Auto racing — IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix, noon, NBC
WNBA playoffs — Washington at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis