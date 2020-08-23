On this day ...
AUGUST 23, 2004 — The U.S. softball team won its third consecutive gold medal with a nearly unblemished romp through the Olympics, capped by a 5-1 victory against Australia. Lisa Fernandez pitched a four-hitter and Crystl Bustos homered twice in the Americans’ best all-around game of the tournament.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, final round, 11:30 a.m., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; European Tour: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, final round, 2 a.m. Monday, TGC
Auto racing — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, 10 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, early rounds, noon, ESPN2
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, first stage, 9:45 a.m., FS2; Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, first stage, 4:45 p.m., FS2; MLS: Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
Rodeo — PBR: The TicketSmarter Invitational, 10:30 a.m., CBS
MLB — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., TBS; Houston at San Diego, 1 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, 5 p.m., NBC; Western Conference second round, Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Australian rules football — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 2 a.m. Monday, ESPN2