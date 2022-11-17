NOVEMBER 17, 1968 — The “Heidi” television special started on time and cuts off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes, leaving viewers in the dark and unaware the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the last minute for a 43-32 comeback victory.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. John Bosco at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, noon, TGC: DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, 11 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday, Tennis; ATP Finals singles round robin, noon, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Charleston Classic quarterfinal: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinal: Murray St. vs. Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Legends Classic third-place game: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UC-Riverside at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1; LIU Brooklyn at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS2; Legends Classic championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Utah Tech at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Cal Baptist at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12
College football — SMU at Tulane, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2